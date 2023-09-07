COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – On Wednesday, the Chief of police in Coffee City JohnJay Portillo was placed on a 30-day suspension, while the city investigates its department.

It comes after a recent report done by KHOU11 in Houston.

“This is all news to me,” said former council member Kevin Swanson.

The Texas Commission of Law Enforcement confirmed to KETK on Thursday that they are actively investigating the department as well.

The report by the Houston tv station called into question Chief Portillo’s actions including how the city’s reserve officer program is run.

Details from the KHOU report included several Coffee City officers working remotely in the Houston area and possible improper hiring within the department.

“If you’re part of law enforcement, you should be doing the right thing to begin with,” Swanson added.

Swanson said he saw the report and didn’t agree with some details regarding the reserve program.

“It’s not like there having 40 officers running around,” he said. “I don’t know at the present time how many are full time. I know there’s a police chief that gets paid, maybe one or two others. Maybe three. I’m not exactly sure at this time. But all of the reserves do not get paid.”

The Mayor of Coffee City Jeff Blackstone released a statement stating that the city is working with an independent investigation firm to look into the allegations.

Swanson said that when he was on the council, he wasn’t aware of any wrongdoings.

He added that he hopes the investigation is far and thorough.

“I would like to see right being done,” Swanson said.

The city said the findings of their investigations will be reviewed by an outside firm.