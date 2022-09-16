COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former member of the Dallas Cowboys was arrested in Collin County on Thursday.

Online judicial records did not state what Brandon Carr was charged with, but TMZ is reporting that he was arrested for DWI.

He was arrested and released on the same day, records show. Dallas Morning News said Carr had two different stints with the Cowboys and is a 14-year NFL veteran.

Details of the arrest were not available at this time.