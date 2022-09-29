LONG BEACH, California (KETK) – Gavin Escobar, a former Dallas Cowboys football player, died, said the Long Beach Fire Department on Thursday.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar,” said the fire department.

Escobar was 31-years-old and part of Station 3 and hired in February. He was a former football tight end and played with the Cowboys until 2016.

He had a wife and two young children, said officials.

NBC Palm Springs reported that Escobar and Chelsea Walsh, 33, died after trying to climb a mountainside in the San Bernardino National Forest.