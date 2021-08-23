Former East Texas Bassmaster competitor, renowned bait manufacturer dies at 76

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lonnie Stanley, a former Bassmaster competitor and a renowned bait manufacturer, died on Friday at the age of 76.

Stanley was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer last spring and was battling other health issues, according to bassfan.com.

He was a five-time Bassmaster Classic qualifier who lived in Huntington. Stanley won the 1987 Megabucks event at Florida’s Harris Chain of Lakes.

Stanley’s other B.A.S.S. victory was at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir Central Invitational in 1997. Stanley completed his last B.A.S.S. event in 2002.

He founded Stanley Jigs in 1979 and the company later expanded into producing spinnerbaits, specialty blades and plastics.

“He was a pioneer in the fishing industry and the jig business,” Larry Nixon told Bassfan.com, a longtime Stanley pro-staffer. “He was constantly tweaking and coming up with colors we needed to catch bass and he was one of the first to put a good hook in a jig for casting. He was the man.”

Services for Stanley’s funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Carroway Funeral Home, 2704 John Redditt Dr., Lufkin. Visitation will begin an hour earlier.