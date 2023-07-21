LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Livingston Police Department released a statement announcing the death of a former detective.

The release stated that Ken Bohnert, who worked with the Livingston Police Department from 1988 to 2013, passed away on Thursday night.

“It is with great sadness that we learned that former Livingston Police Department Detective Ken Bohnert passed away last night. Ken worked for the Livingston Police Department from February 1st, 1988 until he honorably retired February 1st, 2013. Matthew 5:9 ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called sons of God’.” The Livingston Police Department

No further information is available at this time.