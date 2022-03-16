ANDREWS, Texas (KETK) — Tyler James, ETBU graduate and former Graduate Assistant Coach for the men’s and women’s golf team was killed in a vehicle accident that claimed the lives of eight others on Tuesday night.

A van driving the University of the Southwest’s golf team collided with a Dodge 2500 truck while they were headed home from a tournament in Midland. According to DPS, for unknown reasons the Dodge truck drove into oncoming traffic and hit the passenger van head-on. Reports say both vehicles caught fire and burned.

James received his Master of Science in Kinesiology and graduated form ETBU in May 2021. Upon his graduation, he began his first year as head coach of the men’s and women’s golf program at the University of the Southwest. ETBU President J. Blair Blackburn has already been in contact with both President Cory Hines of Howard Payne University as well as President Quint Thurman of University of the Southwest.

“As a university community, we are connected to those around us and care deeply for all of those affected by this tragedy. The entire East Texas Baptist University community is praying for the University of the Southwest, Howard Payne University, and Coach James’ family, friends, teammates and all whose lives he touched,” said the University in a release.

“This news weighs heavy on us because these are people we know. Not only did Coach James serve here at ETBU for two years and graduate with his master’s degree, but we know his team through competition and the bond that links all athletes. We are all connected and need to be there for one another in these times of grief and trial. Our campus is still grieving over the loss of our ETBU student, AJ Gibson, last week,” said Dr. J. Blair Blackburn, President of East Texas Baptist University.

Blackburn said that they share grief with the families who lost their children in the tragic accident.

“Our hearts go out to President Thurman and University of the Southwest family as they mourn the loss of six members of their golf teams and our shared coach in this tragedy,” said Blackburn.

Ryan Erwin, Vice President of Athletics, said that James was involved in Bible studies, discipleship, mission trips and weekly service projects that the teams participated in.

“As a coach, Tyler’s character traits were centered around hard work, dedication, and the demand for excellence within the game of golf. Golf is such an individual sport, but at the college level, it is a team sport, so he really keyed in on that with our student-athletes,” said Erwin.

ETBU Head Golf Coach, Sydney Harvey, spoke to Tyler’s character, saying he was such a unique individual who truly believed in cultivating relationships and investing in other people

“… he just had such a big heart. If there was one person that you could really use as an example of a servant leader, it was Tyler James,” said Harvey.

Hank Crain, senior finance accounting major and ETBU golf captain, said that he would do his best to carry on James’ legacy.

“Coach James was an awesome guy, he was a really kind-hearted person that cared for us, and he cared for every person in this school, and I know he cared for the people at Southwest. Our prayers go out to all those that were affected and to the families of everyone involved,” said Crain.