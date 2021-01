GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Former Gladewater Fire Chief Wayne “Snuffy” Smith died on Wednesday.

Smith served with the department for nearly 30 years and touched the lives of many East Texas firefighters.

He served on the Kilgore College Fire Academy Board and was an instructor for the Texas Municipal Fire School.

A service for Smith is set for 2 p.m. on Monday at New Beginnings Baptist Church’s Spring Hill Campus.