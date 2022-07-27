KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – A former Kilgore Independent School District educator was arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a minor and having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Seymour Police Department.

Phillip Nix was detained in Seymour in west Texas on Monday. He worked as head choir director for Kilgore High School from fall 2019 through the end of the school year in 2021, when he resigned from his position, according to Kilgore ISD.

Nix was wanted on two warrants from Gregg County, and bonded out from jail this week.