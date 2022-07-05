From left to right: Linda Lister, Paula Dixon, Cassandra James. Photos courtesy of Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three former Longview ISD employees were indicted for charges relating to the mistreatment of elementary students.

Paula Hawkins Dixon, 58, was indicted for three separate felony injury to a child charges. Cassandra Renee James, 48, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 61, were each indicted for endangering a child.

Dixon is accused of bodily injury to a child younger than 14-years-old “by grabbing and pulling and forcing [children] to and against the wall and ground with the hand of Defendant,” according to her indictment.

The grand jury also indicted Dixon for striking a child with a stick, backpack and shaking a child. Dixon is also accused of pushing a child “with the knee of Defendant and by sitting on [a child].”

According to their indictments, Lister and James are accused of “swinging a paddle toward and near the head” of a child, and did not voluntarily deliver them to an emergency infant care provider.

The three women are set for arraignment on July 29.