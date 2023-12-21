JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KETK) — A former Longview police lieutenant was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison on Thursday, after pleading guilty to attempting to entice a child for sexual activity.

According to a release, Chief United States District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan sentenced Seth Estes Vanover, 52, of Diana, to 12 years and 11 months in federal prison. Vanover was also ordered to serve a 15-year term of supervised release, register as a sex offender and forfeit four phones.

Federal prosecutors said, “on July 25, 2022, an undercover FBI agent began an online operation designed to identify individuals seeking to meet with and engage in sexual activity with children.”

The undercover agent reportedly made contact with Vanover and engaged in online conversations in August and September 2022 where they discussed going to Florida to meet an 11-year-old.

FBI agents arrested Vanover on October 12, 2022 at the Longview Police Department and he resigned the same day. Agents reportedly searched the patrol car Vanover used and recovered a cellphone.

A search of the phone showed it contained “at least 234 videos and 133 photos depicting the sexual abuse of children, including infants, toddlers, and other young children,” prosecutors said. The phone also showed explicit online communication and other videos and pictures he had received.