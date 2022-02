MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The former Sheriff of Marion County has died after succumbing to a recent illness.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, former Sheriff David McKnight “fought a hard battle” but passed away overnight on Friday.

McKnight was described as “a friend and mentor to many of the Marion County Sheriff Office staff before, during, and after his career.”

McKnight served as Sheriff from 2012 to 2020.