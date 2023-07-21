NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A former McMichael Middle School teacher for Nacogdoches ISD was arrested on July 20 on charges of inappropriate relationship with a student.

Annaleigh Andrews, 24, of Nacogdoches, was arrested on Thursday on three charges of improper relationship between an educator and student, three counts of sexual assault of a child, three counts of trafficking of persons and three counts of enticing a child with intent to commit a felony.

The district said they learned of information related to the alleged teacher-student relationship on Wednesday and contacted the district’s police department.

“The teacher had resigned earlier this month before the allegation came to light and is no longer employed by the district,” the district said in a statement. “The safety and welfare of all students is the overriding priority of the district.”

The district said after learning about the allegation, they immediately contacted law enforcement.

The district said they appreciate “those who brought the information forward and encourages continued reporting by others when a concern exists regarding the health or safety of our NISD student population.”

The Nacogdoches Police Department said the case is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information becomes available.