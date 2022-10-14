NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges.

Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression.

Her trial started on Tuesday and lasted through Friday. She was initially indicted on the charges early last year and pleaded not guilty.

She was tried in the 87th District Court in Anderson County.