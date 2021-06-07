Former NFL player returns to East Texas to host camp at alma mater

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Former NFL player turned real estate entrepreneur Terrence Murphy is returning home to his roots in East Texas to host the first camp that bears his name.

While the retired Texas A&M wide receiver is known for his rich career in football, his camp will provide much more for participants than just the sport. The two-day gathering will focus on football, finance, faith, and giving back to the community. These pillars are all things that are incredibly important to Murphy and have been large presences in his life.

The Terrence Murphy Camp will be held at Murphy’s old stomping grounds, Chapel Hill High School on June 11 and 12. Many activities throughout the weekend will be right on the football field where he spent most Friday nights playing as number 14. This camp is for people of all ages to enjoy.

Murphy was a star quarterback for the Bulldogs. In his two seasons under center, he passed for more than 2,500 yards and rushed for more than 1,500. He finished with over 25 touchdowns in the two years.

In 2000, he was named the District 16-4A Offensive MP and signed with Texas A&M, where he finished with 3,615 all-purpose yards, still the most in school history. Murphy was selected in the second round by the Green Bay Packers. During his rookie season, he discovered that he had a spinal condition and announced his retirement from the NFL after just one season.

The first day of the camp will be full of financial literacy. A Dave Ramsey coach will be present talking about credit and budgeting. A realtor will be sharing tips on buying your first home and properties.

Murphy will be closing out the financial section by talking about tracking net-worth and what investing looks like. That day will end with a pizza dinner and a worship concert on the football field where Terrence Murphy will share his testimony with everyone. He says Friday night will be a “Powerful experience around faith.”

The second day of camp will be geared towards football and staying active and healthy. Participants will be split into age groups for the activities, and everyone will take part in the NFL 360 initiative.

This is the organization’s challenge to get people to stay active for 60 minutes. Murphy hopes in hosting this camp, he can share the knowledge he has learned along his journey with his home community.

“You know, God has blessed me to make it to college and make it to the NFL, and now as a real estate entrepreneur. From the moment I got drafted, I knew I had a duty to go home and to try to teach people what I have learned from traveling the world and meeting people. But then I had my neck injury where I had gotten injured. It’s taking some time, but I’m excited to get back and just try to get back to the community.”

The Terrence Murphy Camp has been in the making for a while, and even though it was pushed back a bit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Murphy is excited to be back home in Chapel Hill for this event. The overall goal is to make this an annual camp in East Texas.

This event is free, but there is a maximum capacity for participants of 500. There are still a few spots left to attend the first-ever Terrence Murphy Camp. To secure your spot, visit Terrence Murphy Camp – and click “REGISTER FOR CAMP.”