CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University has announced that former SFA baseball player, Micah McAfoose was killed in a crash that left Graylan Spring, a SFA football player in critical condition.

SFA head football coach Colby Carthel said in a tweet that the crash involved a semi.

“Prayers needed for one of our own, Graylan Spring, a freshman WR for @SFA_Football. He was involved in a terrible accident yesterday, involving a semi,” Carthel said. “He is now fighting for his life and needs all of our prayers! Please pray for him, his family, and his entire medical team.”

The crash happened on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 and Graylan Spring was transported to Conroe Regional Medical Center. Dr. Steve Westbrook, interim SFA president, is asking for the SFA flag at their Vista Drive entrance to be flown at half-mast in Micah’s memory.

“Our entire community is deeply saddened by Micah’s death and Graylan’s injuries,” SFA’s statement said.

According to SFA’s statement the Health and Wellness Hub has counselors available for emergency walk-ins from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday. SFA staff members and faculty can call the SFA Employee Assistance Program for help at 1-800-346-3549.