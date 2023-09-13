SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former Shelby County Justice of the Peace was issued a public reprimand for speaking with a defendant without notifying his attorney or reading him his rights before asking him about his alleged involvement with a satanist group.

According to court documents, Judge Joshua Ritter was at the jail on Nov. 28, 2022 to arraign two inmates when he decided he wanted to speak with Ethan Myers, who had been arrested for murder and is accused of killing a woman as a “sacrifice.”

Documents said Ritter wanted to speak with Myers because “he had a personal curiosity about Myers’ religion due to the alleged rumors.”

Myers told his mother in a jail call later that night that during their conversation, Ritter asked him about his religious affiliation, if he was a member of a satanist church and if he had ever been to church.

“Myers stated that he is a member of a church,” documents said.

It is noted in documents that Ritter did not check to see if Myers had an attorney before speaking with him for more than five minutes and did not read him his Miranda Rights before starting to ask questions. Ritter confirmed, according to documents, that he did not request permission from Myers’ attorney to speak with him and did not call afterwards “as it was late” and he did not have the attorney’s phone number.

The next day, the documents said the sheriff called Shelby County District Attorney Karren Price to inform her what happened, and after making multiple attempts to contact Ritter, he confirmed to her he was aware Myers had an attorney but did not contact him before or after the conversation.

“Price informed Judge Ritter that he had until 4:30 p.m. to tender his resignation or she would file a petition to remove him from office the following day,” the documents state. “At 4:27 p.m., Judge Ritter called Price informing her that he did not know what he did wrong.”

The next day Price filed the petition to remove Ritter from office, and he was placed on suspension Dec. 1. Ritter later resigned from office in March.

It was concluded by the Chairman of the Commission on Judicial Conduct on Aug. 2 that Ritter would be publicly reprimanded for “failing to comply with the law nor maintain professional competence in the law when he questioned Myers.”