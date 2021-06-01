Former Smith Co. elections administrator accused of tricking employees into drinking colon cleanser

(KETK)- The former Smith County Elections Administrator turned herself in on Tuesday after being accused of giving colon cleanser to two of her coworkers.

Denise Hernandez was booked into the Smith County Jail, and she bonded out the same day.

On May 17, 2021, The Smith County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident by Smith County Human Resources staff. The situation happened on April 27 at the Smith County Elections Office in the Smith County Annex Building.

Law enforcement with the Sheriff’s office began investigating the case after they were contacted.

Two female victims said they were given a cup with pink liquid by their supervisor, Hernandez, who mentioned the cup was filled with “Spark” energy drink.

The two women consumed the drink.

Hernandez later asked the victims if they finished the beverage. She then showed them a bottle of colon cleanser, and made fun of them for drinking the product, said the Sheriff’s office.

The two women were in pain after finishing the drink.

When the victims returned to the office, Hernandez also continued to laugh at them for consuming the colon cleanser, according to investigators.

On May 26, 2021, two arrest warrants were issued for Denise Hernandez for Assault Causes Bodily Injury, a class a misdemeanor, with a bond of $10,000 on each charge.