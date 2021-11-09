Former Smith County detention officer indicted by grand jury for improper relationship with inmate

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former Smith County detention officer was indicted by a grand jury for an alleged relationship with an inmate.

Amanda Gayle Megrail, 26, of Lindale was charged on Sept. 30 for violating the civil rights of a person in custody, following a year-long investigation. Megrail originally turned herself in over a year ago on Sept. 18, 2020 after she confessed to having a sexual relationship with one of the inmates at the Smith County Jail.

Megrail was put on administrative leave during the investigation and eventually terminated from her employment by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Now that Megrail has been formally charged, the next step is for the case to go to trial, which has been set to begin on Dec. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m.

Sheriff Larry Smith stated, “The conduct exhibited by this former Smith County Sheriff’s Office employee is unconscionable. We have always held our employees to a higher standard and will continue to do so. Conduct such as this will not be tolerated. The rule of law applies to everyone.”