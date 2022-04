HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A teacher pleaded guilty in Harrison County on Tuesday to a charge of improper relationship between educator/student.

Christopher Eppley, 38, of Marshall, pleaded guilty, and he was sentenced to six years of deferred adjudication.

Eppley reportedly had a relationship with a student from Waskom ISD. The incident happened while the man was teaching at Elysian Fields Middle School.