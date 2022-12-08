TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former director of financial aid at Texas College in Tyler is among those who have been indicted by a federal grand jury for student financial aid fraud on Nov. 16, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Angela Speech, 43, of Shreveport and her son Jeremy Marshall, 24 made their first appearance before U.S Magistrate Judge John D. Love on Dec. 7, 2022.

Officials said that between August 2019 and February 2020, Speech allegedly used her position as director of financial aid for Texas College to send financial aid payments to her son Jeremey Marshall and two others Devonaire Jones, 35, and Camyl Lewis, 24.

“Altogether, Speech and these students, aided and abetted by each other and others, knowingly and willfully misapplied, stole, and obtained by fraud, false statement, and forgery funds, assets, and property provided and insured under the Pell Grant Program, the William D. Ford Federal Direct Loan Programs, and other federal subsidized and unsubsidized loan programs.” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston

The defendants face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.

The U.S Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General and the U.S Secret Service are investigating this case.