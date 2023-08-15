TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Work is underway to renovate Tyler’s former Greyhound bus station into a new boutique inn that will serve downtown Tyler.

The Greyhound Inn will feature nine rooms, five original upstairs apartments, two first floor units and two new rooms that will divide the building’s Art Moderne addition. Originally the building’s rooms were used for overnight Greyhound bus drivers, so many of them were fully equipped with bathrooms and kitchenettes and will be again once the renovation is complete.

“I believe these will be the most unique hospitality rooms in all of East Texas, when finished. It’s hard to explain how cool these rooms are until you see them for yourself,” said Andy Bergfeld with Bergfeld Realty Company. “All restored to their respective architecturally proper period, but modernized with all the latest conveniences. They will be fully furnished with new furniture that matches the period of construction.”

Bergfeld Realty Company is the firm behind the station’s renovation. They’ve been behind several recent Tyler renovations like at the Southside Furniture building and the People’s Petroleum Building.

After the building was purchased in 2020, they spent 18 months working to have it listed on the National Register of Historic Places and working with the Texas Historical Commission to plan their qualification for Historic Tax Credits.

According to the Inn’s Facebook, all the historic numbers and delivery doors upstairs will remain to preserve the building’s history.

Those hurdles have been cleared and construction has come along way. Originally, Bergfeld was uninterested in the building because of its drab sheet metal exterior but that all soon changed.

“We have been looking for the right place to do a boutique hotel for the last five or so years, so when this building came on the market, I initially didn’t have any interest, because the exterior was stucco and sheet metal, but little did I know the original 1932 Art Deco building with its 1946 Art Moderne addition was preserved under the slip cover,” Bergfeld said.

The renovation and planned inn are all a part of Bergfeld’s plan to turn Tyler into a “Destination Downtown.”

“Over the last few years, I think we really have turned the corner downtown and our next step in the total makeover is to become a “Destination Downtown”- a place where people come to shop, eat and be entertained. There is enough diversity of dining around downtown, from the fine dining of Prime 102, to the classic character of Rick’s, the casual ‘Fiesta’ feel of Don Juans, the quaintness of Culture and the Plaid Rabbit, the biergarten feel of ETX Brewery, and Truevine’s Tap room, that people from out of town can come have a unique experience in Downtown Tyler.” Andy Bergfeld

Bergfeld continued by pointing out that Downtown Tyler will need new and unique places to stay if people are coming here to experience our downtown diversity.

“There is so much natural beauty and history in Tyler. From the Rose Garden to the Azalea Trails. From the Caldwell Zoo to Stanley’s. All of these are five minutes from Downtown Tyler and the Greyhound Inn. We are to the point where we need some unique places for people to stay when they come to Tyler,” said Bergfeld.

The Greyhound Inn also has its original bus station lobby that Bergfeld said they’ve preserved as a space for any interested retail or restaurant users. According to Bergfeld, the Inn will start welcoming overnight guests in October and bookings start around Labor Day.

To learn more, visit the Greyhound Inn online.