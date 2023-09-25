TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Tyler ISD substitute teacher was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student on Aug. 3.

48-year-old Karen Dunn was an ISS substitute at Ramey Elementary School when a 10-year-old reported she had “touched her inappropriately” with three other students in the classroom.

Tyler ISD police were called to Ramey Elementary School on May 16 after the child reported the incident to another teacher, saying Dunn told her about things she does with her sister and boyfriend, handed the child a piece of paper with her name, address and phone number on it and told the child to come over.

The number was not one Tyler ISD had on file for Dunn.

Dunn had been a substitute since 2016 and was terminated when the child reported her after a member of Tyler ISD HR contacted Dunn using the phone number given to the child.

Dunn is still in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Oct. 2.