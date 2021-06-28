Former Tyler Legacy principal arrested for drug charge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said Monday that they arrested Daniel Crawford in relation to an incident that occurred earlier this month.

Crawford was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 in a drug free zone with a $1,500 bond. According to police, this is from a June 2 incident. Crawford has been booked into the Smith County Jail.

Crawford resigned from Tyler ISD in early June amid an investigation into a “powdery white substance” found in his home.

Tyler Police told KETK in the early morning hours of June 3, emergency personnel were called to Crawford’s home, which is on Pinnacle Circle in Tyler.

According to the incident report, officials found less than a gram of a ‘white powdery substance’.