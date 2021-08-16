Former Tyler Legacy principal indicted for possession of controlled substance

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Daniel Crawford, the former principal for Tyler Legacy High School, has been indicted for possession of a controlled substance, according to Smith County judicial records.

The man was arrested on June 28, although the incident happened on June 2.

An arrest affidavit stated that police went to Crawford’s home around midnight on June 2 because a caller said that a man was bleeding from his head and they were not sure how they were injured.

Jennifer, Daniel’s wife, opened the door for officials. They said she was frantic and kept saying that there was blood, and she didn’t know what happened.

Police discovered Daniel was leaned up against the against the back door of the house. His face and neck were covered in blood. There also appeared to be a large cut on the back of his head.

He was sitting in a large pool of blood, and there were two other puddles of blood in the kitchen.

Daniel spoke with police and told them he was alright and did not need their help. He also said he did not know what happened.

Officers later conducted a search in the kitchen to try to determine how Daniel was injured. They found a small baggie next to the sink that had “a powdery white substance.”

The substance was later identified as .22 grams of cocaine by the Tyler DPS Crime laboratory.

The baggie was seized by police, and they asked Jennifer about it. She said it did not belong to her, and she was not aware where it came from.

According to the affidavit, Jennifer and Daniel were “highly intoxicated,” and there were no obvious weapons or signs of impact located around the kitchen.

Daniel also resigned from his position at Tyler Legacy, during the investigation.