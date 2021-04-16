Former UT Health East Texas patient donates bell after finishing treatment in September

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After battling and surviving cancer, a former UT Health East Texas Patient paid it forward after donating a bell.

Jeff Hickerson was the first to ring the bell on the 6th floor, a bell he donated.

In March 2020, Hickerson was diagnosed with Leukemia donated a cancer bell to the Oncology Unit at UT Health Tyler where he received treatment for six months in 2020.

During that time, Hickerson said the nurses and doctors became his family.

“It’s extremely heart-warming to be able to rejoin with them,” Hickerson said. “Most of them I haven’t seen since September.”

Because of COVID, Hickerson said that he hasn’t really wanted to come back to the hospital.

“I wanted to come back and see them, so it’s been awesome,” Hickerson said.

Hickerson said he got the idea for the gift after one of his former nurses reached out to him on Facebook.