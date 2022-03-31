CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Former Van Zandt County Chief Deputy Craig Shelton won’t face criminal charges after admitting to using excessive force against an inmate, according to District Attorney Tonda Curry.

Curry said Shelton entered into a pre-trial intervention contract addressing two potential charges against him. As part of that deal, along with other conditions, Shelton surrendered his peace officers license for life.

In surrendering his peace officer’s license, he is permanently ineligible to serve “in any capacity requiring licensure” by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

This means that Shelton has effectively resolved any potential criminal charges in regards to this incident in the state of Texas, according to Curry.

Shelton allegedly admitted to hitting a handcuffed individual in the face without justification. Sheriff Steve Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sergeant Blake Snell were questioned as part of the Ranger’s investigation. According to their indictments, they all denied seeing Shelton hit an inmate.

Indictments were handed down for Hendrix, Wood and Snell. All three were charged with providing false statements to a peace officer stemming from an investigation that began last December.

Shelton is the former Whitehouse Police Chief and had previous assault charged filed against him. Those charges were ultimately dropped after officials found the person who filed those charges lied under oath to a grand jury.