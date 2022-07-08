TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Van Zandt County sergeant has been charged for deprivation of rights and is accused of unreasonably assaulting a pretrial detainee.

David Yager, who is representing himself in this case, is accused of punching a detainee “in the chest multiple times with a taser, which he activated in drive-stun mode, also known as dry-stun mode,” the court documents said.

The documents accused Yager of tasing the detainee on Feb. 28, 2021 while they were restrained by a detention officer and secured in a restraint chair inside the Van Zandt County Jail.

A notice of plea agreement has been entered in this case, and the Court has given notice that this case is related to the charges against former officers Blake Snell and Steven Craig Shelton.