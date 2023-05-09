TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 20-year-old was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to terroristic threat in a Smith County court.

According to court records, Tyler Auston Tate was indicted in February 2022 and entered a guilty plea on April 6.

Tate was arrested in December 2021 after the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip about a possible shooting threat at Winona High School, where he was a student at the time. According to the sheriff’s office, evidence was gathered including documentation of credible threats of death and/or serious bodily injury to individual students at the high school.

Tate was found incompetent to stand trial on June 15 of last year. A status hearing was held on Jan. 18, then Tate appeared in court again in April to plea and be sentenced.