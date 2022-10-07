YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said.

According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of “the allegations.”

The district said that McIntosh was placed on administrative leave for other matters prior to the investigation. He resigned on Sept. 30, YISD said.

“Due to the ongoing criminal case, YISD cannot comment further or release any information that the District may have relating to the investigation,” the district said in a Facebook post.