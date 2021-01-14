Four East Texas jails failed most recent inspections

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Some East Texas jails failed their most recent state inspections. Texas Commission of Jail Standards inspectors go into jails to ensure that staff members are trained, document the handling of inmates and maintain facilities.

Twenty-one jails currently are not meeting minimum standards set by the state. They include:

CASS COUNTY

The jail was inspected on Nov. 19. Inspectors found:

A generator did not work when power was disconnected

Tests of the generator were not conducted from January to October 2020

Repairs to a fire alarm system had not been made

Staff had not been trained on classification duties

Staff did not always observe inmates as required

Staff did not document that inmates were receiving recreation time

MARION COUNTY

The jail was inspected on Dec. 18. Inspectors found:

Staff had not completed classification training

An audit of the classification system had not been conducted

Staff did not document that inmates were receiving recreation time

HARRISON COUNTY

The jail was inspected on Dec. 15-16. Inspectors found:

Records did not indicate that inmates were given medicine as required by a physician

The staff stopped an inmate’s medicine of 10 days after only seven days

The staff exceeded requirements of checking on inmates by up to 22 minutes

The staff did not document that it was doing face-to-face check of inmates as required

CHEROKEE COUNTY

The jail was inspected on Oct. 15. Inspectors found:

The assessment of inmates did not always take place quick enough or often enough

The jail had mold in a shower, no working water in some sinks, low hot water pressure in some sinks

There were holes in a wall

Lights were out in some places

An intercom was broken

Mold was in a food walk-in cooler

Food was on the floor of a walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer

Bedding was on the floor of a laundry room and trash and clothes were behind washers and dryers

Staff did not document that inmates were receiving recreation time

Two counties, Shelby and Polk, recently were removed from the no-compliant list after correcting problems.

Jails are placed on the non-compliant list once county officials receive notice of non-compliance, said information from the jail commission. Jails are removed from the list after corrected the problems.