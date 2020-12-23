Four people, including a child, taken to the hospital after major accident on Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Four people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a major car wreck on Loop 323 in Tyler.

Two adults and a child were in a white Hyundai and one woman was driving a red Jeep Liberty.

The Tyler Fire Department, Tyler Police Department and UT Health EMS were at the scene.

According to the fire department the driver of the Jeep lost control of their vehicle and crossed into the lane going in the opposite direction, and they were hit by the Hyundai.

The accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. across from the Jack O’ Diamonds Honda car dealership.

Traffic is currently backed up around the Loop and drivers are encouraged to see alternate routes if available.