KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Since 2003, more than 336,000 veterans across the country have received a Quilt of Valor. Today four were handed out in Kilgore.

Quilts of Valor is a nationwide program to blanket our troops with love and prayer. Hand-crafted and patriotic, these quilts are given to veterans as a token of comfort and gratitude.

These East Texans say ceremonies like this are crucial.

“Veterans haven’t always had the support at home and now that we you know do it helps you get through the day knowing you have a support system around you.” Seth Simmons / Army Veteran

“Most people care about the soldiers that are serving acting duty deployed but tend to forget about the guys that have been there still live there in parts of their own mind and everything and its really nice to have that.” Christopher Sizemore / Army Veteran

The group gathered inside of Eagle Eye Firearms in Kilgore where each veteran was presented with a Quilt of Valor, placed on their shoulders by the hands that made it.