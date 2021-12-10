Fox News host visits Longview for book signing event

FILE – Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, appears with co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the “Fox & friends” television program, in New York on Sept. 6, 2019. Fox News has fired news anchor Henry after it received a complaint about workplace sexual misconduct by him. Fox said the current complaint was based on an incident that happened ‘years ago.’ (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Fox News host Brian Kilmeade appeared at a signing event in Longview on Friday for his new book “The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass and Their Battle to Save America’s Soul.”

Kilmeade has worked at Fox News for more than 20 years and has co-hosted the “Fox & Friends” morning show for almost the same amount of time. He also hosts his own nationally syndicated radio talk show “The Brian Kilmeade Show” which airs on Fox News Talk from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kilmeade has written a total of six books, five of which are New York Times Best Sellers. He has a combined book audience of more than 2.5 million readers worldwide. Excluding his most recent release, his books are listed as follows:

“The Games Do Count”

“It’s How You Play the Game”

“George Washington’s Secret Six”

“Thomas Jefferson and the Tripoli Pirates”

“Andrew Jackson and the Miracle of New Orleans”

“Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers”

His newest release was published this past October and tells the story of how Lincoln and Douglass went from strong disagreements to an even stronger friendship, and in the process “changed the entire course of history.”

Kilmeade appeared at the Longview Mall in the JCPenney court area at 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.