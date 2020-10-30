Frankie Lois Streetman, first Grapeland Peanut Queen, passes away at the age of 91

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Bailey & Foster Funeral home will host graveside services for Frankie Lois Streetman, 91, of Palestine, also known as the first Grapeland Peanut Queen.

Streetman was crowned Grapeland Peanut Queen in 1945. She graduated two years later from Grapeland High School.

She was also a member of First United Methodist Church of Palestine and was a former member of First United Methodist Church in Grapeland.

Streetman worked for Grapeland State Bank, J.C. Penney Optical in Tyler, Royal Optical in Palestine and helped her first husband with Pennington Petroleum Co. in Grapeland. She also baked and sold cakes.

She was a huge animal lover, and loved her family and cherished her faith.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 P.M. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Bailey & Foster Funeral Home in Palestine.