FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — Frankston ISD is the first East Texas public school to start classes for the 2023-24 school year. Wednesday was their first day, and this year the district has its new academic calendar with four-day school weeks.

The schedule change means the district opened its doors earlier than last year.

“It’s going to be a great day today,” said Yolanda Muhammad, a paraprofessional at Frankston Middle School.

Teachers and students were ready to get the school year started.

“I am excited to see everybody’s faces, everybody’s faces from last year. How excited they are to be here,” said Stephanie Vittrup, sixth-grade social studies teacher at Frankston Middle School.

Students were looking forward to seeing their new classrooms, and eager for their new schedule this academic year.

“The big thing is just the transition to a four-day school week, and to see how the kids respond, I think it is going to be a positive response,” said Vittrup.

Teachers are grateful for the extra day, and they hope students will be too.

“Feeling really good about that, we need that extra day to get prepared for the week,” said Muhammad.

The staff is happy to welcome everyone back for a fresh start.

“We’re all getting pepped up and energized ready for the day, ready for the new school year,” said Vittrup.

Encouraging their students to learn, create, and thrive.

“So, and my big take with it is to just to shine bright, for each of them to shine bright in their own bright ways,” said Vittrup.