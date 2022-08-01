COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Frankston man was arrested Saturday night by Coffee City Police after a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for him the night before.

Lonnie Hall, 58, was issued two arrest warrants Friday for assault family violence impeding breathing and interference with an emergency call. Police said they responded to a disturbance call just after 2 a.m. but “the male half of the disturbance, Hall had fled the scene prior to officers arriving.”

A BOLO was issued for Hall that night and the next day around 10 p.m., officials said an officer was on an unrelated traffic stop when they observed a vehicle that matched the description from the BOLO.

Officers caught up to the car and conducted a traffic stop on it and identified the driver to be Hall, according to police. Hall was arrested for his outstanding warrants, and officials said he was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to his two arrest warrants, Hall was booked into the Henderson County Jail for driving while license invalid, failed to maintain financial responsibility and operating a vehicle with expired license plates.