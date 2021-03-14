Frankston woman dies after being hit by car on State Highway 155 near Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman was killed Friday night after she was hit by a car on State Highway 155 near around 12 miles north of Tyler in Smith County on Friday night around 11:00 p.m.

The pedestrian was identified as Melissa Renee Chreiman, 33, of Frankston. Chreiman was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a 2013 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Escape was traveling northbound in the left lane of State Highway 155.

Chreiman was pronounced at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.

Chreiman was a mother of four children with ages 10 to 15 and was active member in the community.

Photo courtesy of Cheryl Perez

She taught in a narcotics anonymous class for two years and was all over East Texas. Chreiman was also an active member of the Power and Praise Church.

Cheryl Perez, Chreiman’s mother, said her 33rd birthday had just passed and was on March 4. However, this was not the only loss Perez has had.

In 2020, Perez lost her eldest Shawn Whiteside who Perez said was murdered in Louisiana in April 2020. Whiteside had two children and a wife.

Deputies found Whitsides’ body on the side of Highway 1072. Detectives were able to to determine Whitesides last known location.

Occupants of the house Whitesides was last seen at admitted to the murder and stated that Whitesides was arguing with them and that he was shot by the driver and was dropped off on the side of the road in a rural area.

Joseph Anthony Peoples, 29, and Allison Cook, 18, were arrested. Peoples was charged with second degree murder and Cook was charge with being an accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.

According to Perez, when the tornado struck Van, Whiteside helped the community by bringing water to the victims.

Photo courtesy Cheryl Perez

Now with the loss of her daughter, Perez took in Chreiman’s four children and is looking for help in the form of donations. Perez said donations can be dropped off at her home at 16820 Timberridge Dr.