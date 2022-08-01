JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Fred Douglass Alumni Association held their centennial celebration on Saturday, commemorating 100 years of history.

The celebration began early Saturday morning with a “Centennial Dragon Parade,” complete with police departments and East Texas organizations bringing their decked out cars and floats in celebration of the big milestone.

James E. Brown, a member of the association, explained how they also buried a time capsule on Saturday, in which the community included letters from students, parents and grandparents. The capsule will be buried for the next 50 years and will be opened once again in 2072.

The school has had a rough history, catching on fire in 1904 and being destroyed once again in 1919. However, it was back in full operation the next year in 1920 and grew rapidly, finally becoming fully integrated by 1967.