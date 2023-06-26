LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A well-known steakburger franchise is opening up two new locations in East Texas on the same day.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is set to open on Tuesday at 4103 S. Medford Dr. in Lufkin, and another Freddy’s location will open Tuesday at 1305 Flat Creek Rd. in Athens.

LUFKIN

The restaurant will have room for 82 guests, with more seating on the patio and a drive-thru service.

The restaurant’s hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to Lufkin and look forward to serving the community with our cooked-to-order food made with premium quality ingredients, and genuine hospitality,” said JJ Ramsey, franchise owner. “We’re a convenient stop for area shoppers and movie-goers looking for a quick bite to eat, as well as for guests who want to relax and enjoy a fresh meal and dessert treat with family and friends.”

ATHENS

The Athens location will seat 88 guests and will also offer additional patio seating and a drive-thru service. The hours will be the same as the Lufkin location: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“Freddy’s is known as a better burger restaurant,” said Jason Jones, franchise owner. “We provide high quality, cooked-to-order menu items in a fun and comfortable environment. When you walk in, you can expect a warm greeting, and you’ll experience genuine hospitality the ‘Freddy’s Way.’ Our menu is customizable and many of our regular guests enjoy crafting the perfect dish of custard with their favorite toppings. We look forward to serving this vibrant community.”

Freddy’s is known for their steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and frozen custard treats.

Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is available at both locations.