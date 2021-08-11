Fredonia Brewery in Nacogdoches creates beer to celebrate SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Stephen F. Austin State University and Fredonia Brewery have teamed up to create a new beer that honors the school.

The lager is called “Purple Lights” which is named after the university’s tradition of displaying purple lights on campus when after a win.

“What an exciting day for Jack Nation and SFA. This has been a fun project to see from concept to execution and provides a great opportunity for fans, alumni and all of those associated with SFA to stay connected and celebrate those ‘Purple Lights’ moments wherever they may be.” Ryan Ivey, SFA’s athletics director

The beverage is marketed as “a light American lager with a touch of sweetness and crisp finish.” The beer will available on tap at Fredonia beginning Aug. 20. Regional and statewide distribution will go through the fall semester.

“It’s been incredibly exciting for Fredonia Brewery to have the opportunity to brew SFA’s official beer,” Paul Murray, a partner with Fredonia Brewery, said. “I think our collaboration will be a huge success, and I cannot wait to get it into the hands of Ladyjack and Lumberjack fans.”

A portion of the sales will benefit the SFA general licensing royalties fund.

Fans interested in Purple Lights are encouraged to ask their favorite grocery stores and restaurants to request the beverage from their distributors. Requests also can be emailed to sales@fredoniabrewery.com.