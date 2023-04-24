TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection from May 1 to May 5 for City of Tyler residential customers excluding multi-family home communities and businesses.

Those participating are asked to place bulky items on the curb no sooner than 5 p.m. on April 28 and by 6 a.m. on May 1.

“After crews have collected on your street, do not place more bulky items on the curb,” the city said in a release. “These items will be charged a special pickup fee.”

Bulky items picked up at no charge include:

Furniture

Appliances

Carpet

Fence material

Old toys and other items that would normally incur a special fee

No liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps or construction material will be picked up, according to the city, and paint must be dried out with oil dry or cat litter.

The city said bulky items may be collected on a different day than regularly scheduled garbage collection, and that there is no need to call the solid waste office when items are placed on the curb.

“If your bulky items have not been collected by Monday, May 8, please call the Solid Waste Office at 903-531-1388 to place a work order,” the city said. “For those who cannot participate during this campaign, some bulky items are accepted for a fee during regular business hours at the City of Tyler Recycling Center or they may call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a special pickup.”