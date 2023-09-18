TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful are sponsoring a free bulky item collection from Oct. 2 through Oct. 6.

The collection is free for City of Tyler residential customers, excluding multi-family home communities and businesses, and the city said those participating should place bulky items on the curb by 6 a.m. on Oct. 2 and not sooner than 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.

“After crews have collected on your street, do not place more bulky items on the curb,” the city said in a release. “These items will be charged a special pickup fee.”

Bulky items will be picked up at no charge including:

Furniture

Appliances

Carpet

Fence material

Old toys

Other large items that would normally require a special fee

The city said no liquid waste, tires, limbs, brush, tree stumps or construction material will be picked up and paint must be dried out.

“Please note that items may be collected on a different day from regularly scheduled garbage collection,” the city said. “If your bulky items have not been collected by Oct. 9 please call the Solid Waste Office at 903-531-1388 to place a work order.”

The City of Tyler Recycling Center and Solid Waste Office can schedule a special pickup for City of Tyler residents who cannot participate for some bulky items for a fee during business hours.