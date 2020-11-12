Free drive-in screening of Frozen II to be held at Harvey Convention Center

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A free drive-in screening of Frozen II will be hosted by the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department and Liberty Hall later this month.

The event will be held Saturday, November 21 at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Harvey Convention Center.

The city has already hosted a similar event this year. Back in September, the 2019 live-action version of The Lion King was screened.

There is no admission cost for this event. In order to hear the movie, each car will need a radio to tune in to a station that will be announced on the screen prior to the movie beginning.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, families are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. Concessions will not be available. Families are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy while watching the movie.

Earlier this year, Walmart had several locations all around the country host drive-in movies due to the pandemic. Films were shown on inflatable screens in Kilgore and Tyler back in October.

For questions, contact Special Events Supervisor Debbie Isham at (903) 531-1214.