TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After breaking ground in 2022, CampV’s fitness center is finally complete. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the center that features all types of equipment and classes that can benefit the health of veterans and their families.

From free weights to cardio and exercise mats, the gym has options for everyone. It is open to all veterans, their spouses and dependent-aged children, free of charge.

Travis Gladhill, executive director of CampV, said the fitness center is “one of a kind.”

The fitness center has:

Cardio

Strength training

Cable weights

Free weights

Spring loaded mats

Jujitsu classes

Women’s self-defense classes

Gladhill said the spring-loaded mat will help to take the weight off of people’s joints.

CampV was established in 2019 to serve veterans with “any and all needs that they could possibly have,” Gladhill said.

One of the goals of CampV is to promote physical wellness.

While planning for CampV prior to its opening, Gladhill said they surveyed veterans and found that they wanted a way for them to get physically well. The fitness center was one of the main projects that CampV wanted to accomplish.