WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Multiple services are being offered on Thursday to the Winnsboro community and the surrounding area.

According to the Winnsboro Fire Department, the following disaster services are being offered to anyone who has been impacted by the storm, no proof of residency required:

Meals

Free meals are available at the fire station on Main Street. Winnsboro Fire said the food is delivered to them between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. depending on Red Cross delivery.

Ice and Water

Free ice and water at the farmer’s market at 200 Carnegie Street.

Shower and Laundry Service

Free shower and laundry service at the city park at 900 Wheeler Drive, open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Three stall shower trailer

Can provide body wash or you can bring your own

Cleaned after each use

Laundry service is a 24 hour turn around, essential clothing only

Cooling Station

The cooling station at the hospital will be closing at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Disaster supplies

Disaster supplies available at farmer’s market.

Supplies include tarps, totes, gloves, survival buckets, heavy duty trash bags, hygiene kits, toilet paper, bleach and paper towels.

Chainsaw Crews

State officials have a list of areas in need for tree/brush clean up, anyone needed to be added to the list is asked to call 972-639-6987. The crews can come into your backyard with approval, and officials said the City is working to get State assistance to remove brush from curbs.

Spoiled Food Disposal

A large dumpster has been set up on Airport Road south of the prison. People are asked to bag the food, and a green dump is available for tree limbs, bushes, branches, but no metal or house goods.

Disaster Relief Fund

Anyone wanting to donate to an Emergency Relief Fund established to help citizens can make deposits at First National Bank of Winnsboro at any branch including Winona with the attn. WVFD Disaster Relief Fund. CashApp donations can be made to $WVFDDisasterRelief and checks can be mailed to First National Bank made out to WVFD Disaster Relief Fund.

The funds are not for the fire department, but they are the facilitators of getting the funds to citizens.