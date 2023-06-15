TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler is helping the community by providing water safety classes for children.

Tyler Parks and Recreation partnered with the State to teach safety not only in a pool but in other bodies of water.

“Drowning is the number one cause of injury deaths in Texas,” said Carla McKenzie, State Public Health Prevention Specialist.

That scary statistic is what drives water safety classes to be taught in the East Texas community.

“What is water safety? Just being safe around water. Obey the lifeguards, obey the pool rules, making sure you have proper hydration before you get inside the pool,” said McKenzie.

Water safety is not just in a pool, but in lakes, rivers and oceans. McKenzie said you can even drown in 1 inch of water.

“In Texas, so far, we’ve had 26 drownings. A 2-month-old being the youngest drowning in a bathtub and a 13-year-old being the oldest drowning at the beach,” said McKenzie.

The class is for all ages, educating attendees on the signs of drowning and how to help someone who is.

“Something long they can reach over to the person that could be drowning and pull them in but never attempt to jump in the water and safe someone,” said Della Mendez, State Public Health Prevention Specialist.

Life vests are recommended for anyone who cannot swim. They urge people to remember that swimming in a pool and swimming in a lake have different elements.

“They need one that is gonna support them and anytime they are near any type of water, whether it be a lake, a pool, a river that they should be wearing some type of safety device,” said Mendez.

They say to tuck in your strings and tie up your hair before getting in a pool.

“Anyone with long hair to tie their hair up or wear a swim cap, because there’s always a danger swimming underneath the water and your hair getting tangled in the drain system,” said Mendez.

During the class, parents are given a “water watcher” lanyard.

“Once you have it you are designated to watch the kiddos in the water. That is uninterrupted time,” said McKenzie.

The water safety classes will happen twice a month at Fun Forest Pool in Tyler from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.