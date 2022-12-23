OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Overton is without water due to freezing temperatures.

The city announced that the cold has caused damage to pipes and equipment to the city’s two water wells. There is no estimate yet as to when service will be restored, according to a notice from the city.

Crews are working to thaw lines to access the damages. A boil water notice will follow the repairs, as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

In a boil water notice, all water should be brought to a rigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. When the boil advisory is lifted, the water service will issue another notice.