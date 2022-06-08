LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Gattefossé Manufacturing USA held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday at the Lufkin Business Park for their new facility that will soon be built.

The company was created in 1880 in Lyon, France and produces ingredients for beauty and healthcare products around the world. Gattefossé’s executive team and CEO Eduardo de Purgly traveled from France for the ceremony.

The multi-million dollar location will create jobs in Lufkin.

“We’re happy to welcome them to our community,” said the city of Lufkin.

The company said their focus is sustainability, innovation and service. When Gattefossé got its start they would provide raw materials for perfumes, then in the 1930s they also started manufacturing and marketing cosmetic ingredients.