TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler’s largest specialty grocery store unveiled its latest renovations at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

Brookshire Grocery Company held the ceremony at FRESH to show off the newest additions.

Outdoor events on the front patio have always been a popular attraction for East Texans, so the company invested some major updates and additions into the area. The renovations will enhance the experience for people who want to catch dinner and a show while shopping.

They also made some updates to the soup and salad bar, expanded their taco menu and opened up a new gelato case for customers.

Company leaders celebrated the day by sharing their excitement for the future of FRESH.

“We have come back into the original store 2 years later and remodeled this store. So we don’t have any stores except the FRESH stores that have this much variety of food that you can take home and eat or, with a patio and grill that we’ve got. You can, you can eat here,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman & CEO of Brookshire Grocery Company.

FRESH was built in 2011 and the company hopes to open more stores across Texas.