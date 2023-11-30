LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A FRESH by Brookshire’s is planned to be built at the corner of US Highway 259 and North Fourth Street in Longview, according to Brookshire Grocery Company.

The company said in a press release that they are working with the City of Longview and the Longview Economic Development Corporation to prepare and announce a final plan for the property.

“With more than 95 years of service to the East Texas community, we are dedicated to continuing to grow our service to our neighbors,” said Morgan Jones, the Director of Communications & Community for Brookshire Grocery Company.